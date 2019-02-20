Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has asked the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) to comply with the CDA Board decision of March 2000 and transfer commercial and business plots in sector G-14/1, 2, 3 on actual acquisition cost basis to the authority to finance maintenance of the sectors, it has been learnt.

CDA Board had, in its meeting held on 28 March 2000 agreed to issue an approval to the FGEHF subject to certain conditions including that the Foundation should transfer commercial and business plots in the Markaz and other shopping centres of the sector on an actual acquisition cost basis to the Authority, to finance maintenance of the sectors.

The Directorate of Urban Planning of the CDA has recently written a letter to Director General FGEHF to state that compliance to the CDA Board decision was imperative for infrastructure development of sector G-14/1, 2, and 3.

It further said that FGEHF may not auction the plots of C-III shopping centres in sector G-14/4 today (February 20) in the light of the decision referred in the letter, to avoid any complication as it involves huge financial implications and accruing 3rd party rights, in public interest.

It is to mention here that the CDA had made repeated requests to the Foundation to comply with the Board decision for permission in its favour but the latter could hardly take any decision in this regard. The Foundation not only ignored all the requests by the CDA for compliance but also issued advertisements in the press for the auction of the commercial plots today.

The CDA Board, in December 2018, had deferred a decision on giving commercial land in sector G-14/1, G-14/2 and G-14/3 to the FGEHF. While reviewing the summary, Chairman CDA, Afzal Lateef expressed his discontentment with the motion. “How can the CDA transfer its assets to someone else,” an exasperated CDA chief remarked on the occasion. According to the sources, the market value of these plots is around Rs50 billion.

Not a single housing project inaugurated by ederal Government Employees Housing Foundation in the last five years has seen the light of the day and allottees of these schemes await possession. The Foundation, in the meanwhile, is busy fighting its F-14 project in Islamabad High Court, defending itself before Public Accounts Committee which has halted work on its Thallian project.

On the other hand, the Federal Investigation Agency is investigating its officers for the scam worth millions of rupees. FGEHF is currently working on the projects as Bhara-Kahu Housing Scheme, sector F-14, sector F-15, Housing Scheme Thallian and others.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) is going to sell fifteen commercial plots of Sector G-13 and G-14 in open auction today here at local hotel in Islamabad.

The plots put up for sale includes two plots measuring 366.66 square yards of Sector G-13/2, three plots measuring 500 square yards of Sector G-13/2, two plots of 433.33 square yards of Sector G-13/3, two plots measuring 466.66 square yards, a plot measuring 386.66 square yards and a plot measuring 400 square yards of Sector G-13/3.

Two plots of G-14/4 measuring 233 square yards, a plot measuring 250 square yards and a plot 288.88 square yards would also be placed for auction today. The auction of these plots would be held here at Islamabad Hotel. The auction would be commenced at 10:00 AM and it will remain continued till 4:00 PM, and all commercial plots will be sold through open bidding. According to bylaws, the successful bidder would be allowed to construct lower ground, ground plus one storey commercial buildings with hundred percent ground coverage while the floor area ratio for these plots is 1:2. Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation is a body to provide residential plots to its members and initially it was getting plots from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to further allot it to its members but later it had establish two entire sectors G-13 and G-14.