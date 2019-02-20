Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Amjad Javed Salimi has notified massive reshuffle in Rawalpindi police apparently as a move to control the surge in street crime, sources said. As per notifications, issued by IGP, Capt (R) Dost Muhammad, who was serving as SDPO Saddar Faisalabad and promoted to the rank of SP, was transferred and posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division.

The former SP Javed Anwar has been transferred and posted as SP Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Faisalabad, against an existing vacancy. Another Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Muhammad Ayyaz, who was serving as SDPO Cantt Circle, has been promoted to the rank of SP and was posted as Additional SP Rahim Yar Khan against an existing vacancy.

The IGP Amjad Javed Salimi has promoted ASP Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt to the rank of SP and posted him as SP Rawal Division. Earlier, Usman Tariq was serving as SDPO Civil Line Circle, sources said. Similarly, Ms Ambreen Ali was promoted to the rank of SP (PSP/BS-18) by the IGP and has posted her as SP Internal Accountability Branch, Rawalpindi Region while SP Muhammad Faisal, who was earlier serving as SP IAB, was transferred and appointed as SSP Investigation, Rawalpindi, against an existing vacancy.

Mazhar Iqbal (PSP/BS-17) was also promoted to the rank of SP (BS-18) and has been posted as SP Saddar Division, Rawalpindi. IGP has transferred Muhammad Tahir Maqsood, former SP Saddar, and appointed him as Additional SP Headquarters, Gujranwala, against an existing post. Meanwhile, Sardar Babar Mumtaz, DSP Punjab Highway Patrol, was transferred and posted as SDPO Cantt Circle.

while Safdar Iqbal, DSP Security (VVIP-II), Rawalpindi, has been transferred and posted as SDPO Civil Line against an existing vacancy.