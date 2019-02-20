Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani .

Durrani has been arrested in a case pertaining to owning assets beyond his known sources of income, according to sources. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader was arrested from a private hotel in Islamabad and taken to the NAB headquarters.

NAB officials will present the PPP leader before an Accountability Court today to seek his remand, sources added.

Last year, NAB had initiated three separate inquiries against Durrani for allegedly owning assets beyond means and illegally recruiting 352 individuals on various government positions.

Durrani was re-elected as Sindh Assembly speaker in August 2018.