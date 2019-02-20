Share:

RAWALPINDI - The provincial government has appointed Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa as new Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi, informed official sources on Tuesday.

A notification has also been issued by the Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, they said.

According to the notification, Muhammad Arif Randhawa (BS-18), Chief of Section, Planning and Development, Government of Punjab is hereby transferred with immediate effect and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, in his own pay and scale against a vacant post, relieving Ms Saima Younis of an additional charge of the post.

The newly appointed Deputy Commissioner has assumed the charge, sources said.