Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed blanket action against the tax evaders and wanted them exposed before the people of Pakistan as they are enemies of the country.

While chairing a meeting to review the progress so far made on broadening tax base and action against tax evaders on Tuesday, Premier Khan also directed action against the black sheep in revenue and tax department so that the confidence of regular taxpayers could be restored in the system.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Revenue Hamad Azhar, PM’s spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan, Special Assistant to PM Iftikhar Durrani, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Jehanzeb Khan and other officials, PM office media wing informed.

During the meeting, the prime minister observed that tax evaders were the enemies of the country and nation and they did not deserve any kind of leniency.

The FBR chairman briefed the prime minister about the latest steps taken for collection of taxes, broadening of the tax net base, and recovery of taxes from the defaulters.

He apprised that a total of 6,000 cases of high net worth persons had been under consideration in which a total of Rs2billion revenue is expected and out of it, Rs1.3billion had already been recovered.

Another sum of more than Rs1.5billion had been recovered from 66 cases over which information collection and investigation process was underway, he added.

In the offshore assets cases, more than Rs6 billion outstanding taxes had been recovered whereas under Section 214-e, Rs1.573billion recoveries had been made.