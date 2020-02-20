Share:

LAHORE - As many as 12 matches were played on the opening day of the Servaid Punjab Junior Tennis Tournament 2020 here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday.

The matches were played in boys U-18, boys U-14 and boys /girls U-12 age categories while a large number of players are participating in the mega event from across Punjab. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the tournament. Other notables present on the occasion were Col (R) Asif Dar, McDonald’s Country Head Amir Malik, players, their parents and tennis enthusiasts.

In U-18 first round, Sameer Ahmad thrashed Zaeem Ghafoor 8-0, Ahmer Saeed outclassed Moavia Butt 8-0, Ahmad Amir routed Waleed Javeed 8-4 and Arman Kamran thumped Shaheer Ahmad 8-4. In U-14 first round, Zaeem Ghafoor defeated Aizef Khalil 8-5 and Eesa Bilal beat Mustafa Ahmad 8-6. In U-12 first round, talented Haniya Minhas crushed Ramzan 8-0, Talha Sumair Tarar beat Ali Usman 9-7, Eesa Bilal defeated Abdur Rehman Pirzada 8-4, Omer Jawad toppled Abdullah Pirzada 8-2, Raja Mustafa trounced Harris Bajwa 8-0 and promising Zohaib Afzal Malik outperformed M Rahim 8-0.

The finals of the tournament will be played on Saturday (February 22) at 3:00 pm. Director General Punjab Sports will grace the finals as chief and distribute prizes among the winners. Today (Thursday), the boys U-18, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12 pre-quarterfinals and girls U-16, boys U-18 doubles first round matches will be played.