Lahore - Pakistan’s fourth seed Ahmed Kamil fended off challenge from Russia’s Nikta Bortnichek to reached quarterfinals of the Tajammul & Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championship 2020, which is in progress at PTF Complex, Islamabad. According to information made available here on Wednesday, Ahmed lost the first set 5-7 after a see-saw battle. However, he exhibited supremacy in the next two sets, winning 6-2, 6-2 respectively. Wildcard entrant Kerem Ozlale and Tuna Nergizoglue of Turkey and Nepal’s Aryan Giri also made to the last eight by scoring straight sets victories. In girls’ singles, Hong Kong’s Hannah Kaile Shen from Hong Kong stunned second seed Dorasa Cheraghi of Iran in straight sets in the quarterfinals. She emerged victorious by breaking 9th game in the first set and 7th game in the second set. The match lasted for an hour and 45 minutes. Top seed Ke Ren of China, who was leading 1-0 against Amina Saliyayeva of USA, had to quit the contest due to fever. Third seed Mina Toglukdemir and fourth seed Billur Gonlusen of Turkey also recorded straight set victories to enter the semifinals. In the boys’ doubles event, Pakistan pair of Ahmed Kamil and Muhammad Shoaib moved into the semifinals after eliminating Chinese Taipei’s Kuan Chang Huang and Chun Tang in straight sets. The Chinese Taipei and Pakistan pair of Min-Hung Kao and Araiz Malik (PAK) also reached semifinals after getting walkover against the second seed Italian and Japanese pair of Matteo Covato and Souta Oomura. The pair was unable to play due to muscular soreness injury to Matteo Covatoy. PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan visited the complex to witness the matches and also interacted with the foreign players, coaches and their parents and welcomed them in Pakistan.