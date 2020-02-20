Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhtto Zardari on Wednesday directed party leaders to highlight the public issues. He said this while talking to the PPP Central Punjab leadership in a meeting held at the Bilawal House here. He said the PPP and people of Lahore had a deep historic relationship and the party leadership always honoured it. Earlier, party leaders informed the chairman about political situation of the province. PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira, Lahore president Samina Khalid Ghurki, Aslam Gill, Ch Manzoor, Hassan Murtaza, Haji Azizur Rehman Chan, Israr Butt and Malik Usman also attended the meeting.