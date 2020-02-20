PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai has said that Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is in its final stages of completion, while civil and building work has been completed on February 15 and 32 BRT stations including command and control system have been handed over to Trans-Peshawar.
While talking to the media at his residence, the minister said that electricity power connections have been completed, while ticket booths are being built. He added that 50 buses are being driven daily from Hayatabad to Chamkani for rehearsal drive to timely improve any glitches.
Yousafzai said that it was great news for Peshawar that the BRT project was going to be completed under the leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. The opposition has strongly criticised the BRT project for having corruption, but the project is about to be completed and would become operational in April this year.
He reiterated that the BRT was aimed to facilitate poor people, adding that Peshawar BRT is cheaper than Lahore Metro.
Yousafzai claimed that Peshawar BRT covers the entire city from Chamkani to Hayatabad, which would reduce traffic congestion in the city.