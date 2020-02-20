Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Informa­tion Shaukat Yousafzai has said that Pesha­war Bus Rapid Tran­sit (BRT) is in its final stages of completion, while civil and build­ing work has been completed on Febru­ary 15 and 32 BRT stations including command and con­trol system have been handed over to Trans-Peshawar.

While talking to the media at his resi­dence, the minister said that electric­ity power connections have been completed, while ticket booths are being built. He added that 50 buses are being driven daily from Hayatabad to Chamkani for rehears­al drive to timely im­prove any glitches.

Yousafzai said that it was great news for Peshawar that the BRT project was going to be completed under the leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. The opposition has strongly criticised the BRT project for having corruption, but the project is about to be completed and would become opera­tional in April this year.

He reiterated that the BRT was aimed to facilitate poor people, adding that Peshawar BRT is cheaper than Lahore Metro.

Yousafzai claimed that Peshawar BRT covers the entire city from Chamkani to Hayatabad, which would reduce traffic congestion in the city.