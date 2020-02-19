Share:

HAFIZABAD-Three citizens were deprived of cash and gold ornaments worth million of rupees while a bike was snatched from a man at different places.

According to police source, Hafiz Munir Ahmad son of Ali Ahmad of Kolo Tarar were in Nowshehra along with his family after locking his house when unidentified burglars broke into the house and made off with Rs. 1,60,000 and gold ornaments worth million of rupees. Similarly, burglars broke into house of Irfan son of Noor Muhammad in Mohallah Tajpura Hafizabad and made off with cash of Rs 1,30,000. An employee of Nadra, Shama Bibi daughter of Sultan Ahmad, along with her sister Zubaida of Mohallah Qazipura was waiting for a rickshaw on Gujranwala Road to proceed to her office when two bike riders snatched away gold ornaments and other valuables from them. Sajjad Hussain son of Muhammad Nawaz of Kot Nazam was on way to his village on his bike No. CTR-7387 when two armed men snatched away his bike on gunpoint. The police have registered separate cases without any result.

Minor girl assaulted, accused held

A minor girl was criminally assaulted by a fiendish youth of Mohallah Zafarpura Pindi Bhattian. On report of victim’s father, police have arrested the accused Arslan and registered a case against him.

According to FIR, victim S (12) was on her way to purchase something when the accused took her to his house on some pretext where he forcibly raped her. The father of the victim searched her for more than two hours after which she was recovered from the house of the accused.