The hearings on the bail pleas of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and erstwhile interior minister Ahsan Iqbal have been postponed till February 24 on Thursday.

The bail petitions of both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, without any proceedings, were postponed as Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah is on sick leave.

The bail pleas of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal will be heard by a two-member IHC bench on February 24.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed cases against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal over corruption in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and Narowal Sports City projects.