Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that India’s illegal steps in Occupied Kashmir had heightened threats of confrontation in the region.

Speaking to United States Institute of Peace President Nancy Lindberg and Vice President Andrew Welder, the foreign minister said Pakistan was taking for peace and stability in the region. The delegation informed the foreign minister that their

institute was working in collaboration with the civil society and local governments of Afghanistan in policy making and research.

Meanwhile, Special Representative of Republic of Korea for Afghanistan and Pakistan Kim Young Chae called on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood in Islamabad.

The foreign secretary during the meeting reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to support Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

He also underscored the desire to deepen bilateral relations in trade, investment and people to people exchanges.