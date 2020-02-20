Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Punjab government and others on a petition challenging ban on kite flying.

LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh heard the identical petitions filed against the ban on kite flying.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioners’ argued before the court that the government had imposed a ban on kite flying, whereas a large number of persons were attached with this profession.

He submitted that as per the Constitution, no citizen could be stopped from doing his legal business. He submitted that basant festival was a part of the Punjab’s culture. He submitted that tourists from around the world came to Pakistan to attend the festival and it also play role in promotion of tourism. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for removing the ban.

The court after hearing initial arguments of the counsel issued notice to the respondents and sought reply within a week.