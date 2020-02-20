Share:

LAHORE - England’s Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) wrapped up its four-match tour of Pakistan on a victorious note as they routed Multan Sultans by 72 runs in the last T20 match here at Aitchison College ground on Wednesday.

MCC’s victory owned by their skipper Kumar Sangakkara and Ravi Bophara, who struck solid half centuries to lead their side to fine 184 total for the loss of four wickets in allotted 20 overs. In reply, Multan Sultans were dismissed at paltry 112 as most of their batsmen failed to show any sparkle or promise proving tame victims in front of English side hostile bowlers from which Imran Qayyum was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets.

Elected to bat after winning the toss, the Sangakkara-led side repaired a shocking start which left them 53 for 3. Sangakkara and Ravi launched the rescue operation with sensible batting defying the rivals’ bowlers. The duo produced 89 for the fourth wicket to ensure the safety of the side. Ravi was top scorer with quick fired 70 off 37 balls, cracking seven flowing fours and four towering sixes.

Sangakkara hammered 52 runs fluent runs with three sixes and three sixes off 35 balls to put the opponents’ bowlers at sword, showing his class of batting with authority and precision. He pulled, drove, cut and hocked the ball for the entertainment of audience of cloudy and windy day. Ali Shaifq from Multan Sultan took two wickets.

Multan Sultans appeared short of confidence when they started the run chase. Most of their batsmen seemed out of confidence and short of technique and their batting line proved a house of card. Khusdil Shah and Zeeshan Arshaf were the only two batsmen who exhibited some prowess and scored fighting runs. Khusdil in the role of highest scorer scored 45 runs off 26 balls while Zeeshan contributed 20 runs.

The touring team, which is on a tour of Pakistan after 47 years, won two matches and lost similar number of games as all the four matches were played here in the provincial capital.