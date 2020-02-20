Share:

LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the party would not support any undemocratic move for toppling the present regime.

Talking to the media at residence of PPP leader Jamil Manj on Wednesday, he said that ‘selected government’ would be removed through democratic move and not any conspiracy.

Bilawal spent a busy day in Lahore. He held meeting with PPP Punjab leaders including Qamar Zaman Zaira, Ch Manzoor Ahmed, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Aslam Gill, Hassan Murtaza and others. He also met senior journalists at Bilawal House.

He visited the residence of PPP leader Jamil Manj to condole the sad demise of his mother.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP agreed with the viewpoint of Maulana Fazlur Rehman but had differences on coming on roads.

He said that imran Khan would have to face criticism on rising inflation. He said that it was a pity that rulers start abusing those who tried to speak on inflation and miseries of the masses.

“when I speak on inflation, they start calling me son of Zardari,” he said, adding, the present regime would be criticized whenever the prices of commodities are raised.

He said that the institutions would also become topic of discussion in such scenario. He said that the PPP had no interaction with institutions but they (institutions) had to realize that the situation was really alarming. He said that there were rumors of intelligence agencies probing the causes of inflation.

Bilawal said it was a pity that the rulers were not ready to discuss prevailing situation. He said the statistics division of the government was accepting unprecedented inflation and FBR was clearly saying that tax collection target would not be achieved. “Inflation will further increase if target of tax collection is not achieved. PTI-IMF deal has proved disastrous for the country and the masses. It has become difficult for the common man to make both ends meet. Incompetent and incapable rulers are responsible for economic murder of the masses,” he said, adding, the ministers were saying that the IMF was happy over the recent development.

“You (ministers) should talk to the masses that whether they are happy or not about the economic management of the rulers,” he suggested the ministers and spokespersons of the government. He said that even people of Karachi and Gujrat were not happy with the rulers. “I have come here to discuss the mean of removing the incompetent selected rulers,” he said.