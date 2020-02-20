Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rice exports from the country during seven months of current financial year increased by 5.71 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-January, 2019-20 about 2,396,387 metric tons of rice worth $1.214 billion exported as against the exports of 2,075,178 metric tons valuing $1.054 billion of same period last year. According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, exports of basmati rice grew by 51.67 percent and about 49,126 metric tons of basmati rice worth $445.128 million exported as compared the exports of 293,043 metric tons valuing $293.485 million of same period of last year. Meanwhile, country earned $769.050 million by exporting about 1,906,261 million tons of rice other then basmati during the period under review which was recorded at 1,782,890 metric tons valuing $761.141 million of same period of last year. During last seven months of current financial year food group exports from the country witnessed about 5.71 percent increase as food commodities worth $2.608 billion exported as compared the exports of $2.467 billion of same period of last year.