GILGIT - The Gilgit-Baltistan government on Tuesday cancelled the registration of 30 seminaries and 320 non-governmental organizations (NGO) in Gilgit region as they were not functional.

Taking to The Nation, Assistant Commissioner and Registration In-charge in Gilgit Rana Waqas Anwer said that 320 NGOs and 30 seminaries have not submitted their Audit report since 2008. The actions were taken under the National Action plan.

The national and international NGOs and seminaries mostly local have refused registration under the guidelines announced in December 2015.

“In the past eight years period there has been no set-up for keeping check and balance on NGOs in the province, however, a strict scrutiny process has been introduced and now registration papers will only be issued after verification,” said Rana Waqar Anwar.

Meanwhile, one month ago Gilgit-Baltistan government had been cancelled the registration of 220 non-functional NGOs in Baltistan region.