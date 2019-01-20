Share:

WAH CANTT - The Pakistan Telecommunication Corporation Limited (PTCL) was privatised in 2005 during former President Pervez Musharraf’s government. A UAE-based company, Etisalat, had purchased 26 per cent shares of PTCL, while 62pc shares were owned by the Pakistani government and remaining 12pc by the public. Later, PTCL agreed to sell their land on a very nominal prices to Etisalat on which PTCL offices were established all over Pakistan amounting to trillion of rupees. This was stated by Sardar Aurangzeb Chairman Pak Telecom Employees Union during telephonic conversation to the Nation on Saturday.

He further said that till 2008, PTCL employees were drawing their salaries as government employees but after 2008 their basic pay scale could not be revised.

Till now they are drawing salaries that they used to get in 2008 with a nominal increment which is not as per government rules.

The same is the case with pensioners, who have been also getting their pension at old basic pay scale since 2008. PTCL employees filed a case in the Supreme Court and it gave a verdict in their favour, ordering the PTCL to treat them as government employees. But the order has not yet been implemented. If the Supreme Court judgement is not implemented then whose instructions will be obeyed?

PTCL employees have appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Federal Minister For Information Technology and Telecommunication to look into this matter and address the grievances of the PTCL employees.