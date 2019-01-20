Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Central Jail in Mianwali on Saturday and suspended the deputy superintendent prisons on the dereliction of duty and complaints from prisoners.

The chief minister announced the payment of fine of a female prisoner. He directed the deputy commissioner to provide tea, biscuits and chocolates to the children accompanying female prisoners. He visited various portions of the jail, including barracks of women prisoners. He asked the prisoners about problems being faced by them. He inquired the prisoner patients admitted at the jail hospital about the medical facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, he asked the prisoners to openly talk about anybody who mistreats them and he will take action against such officials. He said special attention should be paid on prisoner women and their children. Later, the chief minister visited DHQ Mianwali and inaugurated the polio campaign after administrating polio drops to the children. He inspected CT Scan room, pathology lab, wards and trauma centre. He asked patients about facilities provided to them. He said DHQ will be made a better hospital and he will again visit this hospital soon. On the request of an aged woman, he directed to provide medical treatment to her son on government expenses.

During a one-day tour of Mianwali, the CM went to the Police Lines, laid a wreath at the memorial of martyrs and offered fateha. Buzdar announced giving status of tehsil to Daud Khel, setting up of two Rescue 1122 centres in Mianwali, and upgrading campus of the Sargodha University. A contingent of Punjab Police presented guard of honour to the chief minister. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Law Minister Raja Basharat and Sibtain Khan, Mohsin Leghari, MNA Amjad Khan, chief secretary, IGP and other senior officials accompanied the CM.

Later presiding over a meeting at the Beeram Hall, he announced several projects for Mianwali. The commissioner of Sargodha gave a briefing on the development projects.

Addressing the meeting, Buzdar said Mianwali will be made a model district according to all aspects because the PTI has focused the resources on the less developed areas. A modern system of the transport will be introduced in the city.

He directed the administration to resolve the problems of Cadet College Isakhel at the earliest.

The CM also issued directions for the early completion of water supply schemes, Sohwa-Chakwal-Talagang-Minawali Road, Muzaffargarh-Mianwali Road and making Sargodha Road a two-way road.

He also directed that the inquiry of Sangial Road be completed at the earliest and report submitted in 12 days. He said approved vacancies of hospitals and basic health centres should be filled immediately. He said medical officers should be recruited on priority and local hiring should be given preference.

He said the increase in the allowance of doctors will be implemented from July 1. Taking notice of non-provision of salaries to employees of the Public Health Department, he directed that their matter should be resolved on priority. He directed the secretary mines and mineral to visit the oil and gas areas,and give recommendations to improve living of the local population. He also sought a report from the secretary school education and the secretary higher education on the missing facilities in girl schools and colleges of Mianwali. He directed the chief secretary to accord status of tehsil to DaudKhel. The meeting was attended by Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial minister Raja Basharat, Sibtain Khan, Mohsin Leghari, MNA Amjan Ali Khan, parliamentarians, chief secretary, IGP, chairman Planning and Development, and other concerning officers. Later presiding over another meeting to review law and order in Sargodha, the chief minister directed to launch a special campaign to arrest absconders. He said another campaign should also be launched against those who own illegal weapons. Protecting life and property of the people is our priority.

Answering questions of the media at the police lines, the chief minister said Mianwali will made a model district as Mianwali is the city his Quaid and it is also his own city. The recommendations of elected representatives will be fulfilled. Special measures will be taken to overcome shortage of staff in the hilly areas of Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan. He said Mianwali hospital will be provided MRI machine. Shortage of medicines will be resolved. Health and education of projects of Mianwali will be transparent and he will personally monitor development schemes in Mianwali. To another question, he said a proposal is being reviewed to set up medical college in Mianwali.

Lawyers, leaders call on CM

A delegation of District Bar Association Mianwali led by its president Muhammad Riaz called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Buzdar said lawyers play leading role for supremacy of constitution. He continued: “The services of lawyers for the restoration of independent judiciary can never be ignored. Lawyers have main responsibility for the provision of justice to the common people. I am a lawyer by profession and understand problems of lawyers.” Later, local PTI leaders called on CM Buzdar.

Also, Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry and DG Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Usman called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and presented the report on their department.

Praising the performance of the authority, CM Usman Buzdar directed to speed up campaign against adulteration mafia and sellers of sub-standard food. He said the food authority has taken effective measures against sellers of adulterated food items.

The state is responsible for providing healthy and pure food to the people. He said the adulteration mafia deserves no leniency. He said action against sellers of contaminated food should continue and operation against such elements should be indiscriminate. No pressure in this regard should be accepted.

The contaminated food mafia cannot be allowed to play with the health of the people. He said pure food is the right of every citizen and the Punjab government will provide all-out support to the food authority.