The Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said that Joint Investigation Team, constituted to probe into Sahiwal incident , has been directed to conduct a transparent investigation and submit its report within seventy two hours.

While talking to media persons after his arrival at Sahiwal where he visited the hospital to inquire about the health of the injured children of the incident.

Inspector General Punjab Police also accompanied the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister, the Counter Terrorism Department(CTD) personnel, involved in the suspicious encounter, have been taken into custody.

Earlier, four persons – including a husband, wife and their teenage daughter – were killed while their minor son received bullet wounds in an alleged shootout in Sahiwal on Saturday. CTD personnel said they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation. Eyewitnesses, however, disputed the claim and said the people in the car did not fire at officials, nor were any explosives recovered from the vehicle.