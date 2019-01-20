Share:

SIALKOT - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will visit Sialkot here on Sunday.

The chief minister is scheduled to inaugurate PIA's direct passenger flights from Sialkot International Airport (SIAL) to Europe during a prestigious ceremony to be hosted by the PIA at SIAL here.

The Punjab CM will also visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). SCCI Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan informed that the CM will discuss in detail matters pertaining to promotion of exports with during an important meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI on Sunday.

Later, the CM will hold a meeting of the district heads of the nation-building departments to be held at Sialkot DC Office here.

Sardar Usman Buzdar will also address an important meeting of the local PTI leaders at Jinnah House Sialkot.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, President PTI Central Punjab Umer Dar and PTI Central Leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will accord a warm welcome to Punjab CM upon arrival at Sialkot here.