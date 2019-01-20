PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday urged the federal government to devise and enact the required legislation to prevent incidents alike Sahiwal.
“If protectors become killers, then states do not survive,” he said, adding that the prime minister should consider this incident as an example.
“The deceased family members were being called abductors and terrorists,” he said while demanding severe punishment for the accused officers.
Yesterday, four people – three family members and their friend – were shot dead by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in what officials called an intelligence-based operation against terrorists.