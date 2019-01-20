Share:

ISLAMABAD – Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza informed National Assembly government had provided RS 550 million financial assistance in last 5 years to squash and hockey despite passage of 18th Amendment, according to which sports were handed over to respective provinces. She said but both federations failed to give desired results and that is why government had decided to conduct forensic audit of these federations and also seek explanation from them regarding poor results. During last 5 years PHF was given Rs 420.56million, while Pakistan Squash Federation was given Rs 120.14million. She said tribal areas are blessed with immense talent. “We will take into confidence provincial governments and will construct stadiums.”