Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Sunday demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to tender an apology to the nation over Sahiwal encounter incident.

According to details, Shah asked PM Khan to seek resignation from the ministers who termed those killed in the incident terrorists.

He responded on the alleged encounter saying that those responsible should be brought to justice to bring an end to such incidents.

The PPP leader criticized the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police for calling children terrorists. He inquired that when all facts were clear there was no need to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Regarding extension in the military court’s term Shah said that they were not needed any more as judicial system has been strengthened.