CHITRAL - A Levies soldier was martyred in a bomb blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral District on Saturday.

According to officials, a blast was reported at around 12:45pm near the Old Power House in Arandu Village. As per a notification issued by Chitral’s deputy commissioner, the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED).

It resulted in the martyrdom of a Chitral Levies soldier identified as Javed, son of Abdul Hakim.

In December last year, two bomb disposal squad members were martyred in an IED blast near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in KP’s Mohmand district.

Prior to that, in September, a series of IED attacks hit Chitral and upper districts of KP, resulting in the martyrdom of at least one security personnel in Upper Dir’s Jungle Khel area.

Bara Peace Committee chief shot dead

Unidentified armed men gunned down chief of Bara Peace Committee district Khyber in Peshawar on Saturday and escaped from the scene.

Police said that unknown armed motorcyclists sprayed bullets on chief of Bara Peace Committee Mir Alam Afridi in Hayatabad area of Peshawar.

As a result of firing Mir Alam Afridi was killed on the spot. The body was shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex for postmortem and the police after registering a case against unknown assailants have started an investigation.

Mir Alam Afridi was also injured in a suicide attack in Peshawar some five years ago.