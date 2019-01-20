Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Saturday clarified that Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa neither using any twitter or Facebook account, or page, nor any other ID on any other social networking websites.

The clarification was issued in reference to a fake twitter account in the name of Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, being run on social media , said a press release.

Moreover, concerned quarters including Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have also been asked to block such names, IDs and pages, and take legal action against the delinquents in accordance with the law.