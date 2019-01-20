Share:

A new footage has surfaced of an alleged encounter in Sahiwal in which Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials shot dead four people, including two women.

The latest video, which appears to have been recorded from inside a car near the site of the incident, shows CTD personnel blocking the ill-fated vehicle with the help of a police van.

The CTD officials then proceed to take the children out of the car, before opening intense fire at the remaining occupants inside.

The alleged shootout killed four people – including a husband, wife and their teenage daughter, on Saturday. CTD personnel said they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation.

Eyewitnesses, however, disputed the claim and said the people in the car did not fire at officials, nor were any explosives recovered from the vehicle.