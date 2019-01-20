Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has trained 31 pathologists, 8 each dental surgeons and general physicians, 164 healthcare service providers (HCSPs) and 57 lab technicians on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) during the last week. The HCSPs also included 120 hakeems and 44 homoeopathic doctors. These service providers and lab technicians belonged to the districts of Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali and Sargodha. They were imparted training on their respective MSDS in separate sessions and batches by Additional Director (Trainings) Dr Majid Latif, Dr Shafiqur Rehman, Dr Imtiaz Ali, Homoeopathic doctor Jamil Akhter Ghauri and Hakeem Farooq-ul-Hassan. The training was also given on continuity of treatment and care, patients’ rights and awareness, record keeping of patients, facility management and safety, infection control, and effective arrangements for the waste disposal.

So far the PHC had conducted 569 workshops for the training of 22,728 health professionals, HCSPs, staff and managers of more than 18,400 HCEs.