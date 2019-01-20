Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey federation Saturday announced an 18-member squad to take part in the FIH Pro League after the conclusion of the two-day trials at National Hockey Stadium.

The trials were watched by the national selection committee comprising Islahuddin Siddiquei (chief selector), Ayaz Mahmood, Qasim Khan and Mussaddiq Hussain. President PHF Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Acting Secretary General Muhammad Ikhlaq Usmani were also present.

Ali Shan will be the captain of the side. Saeed Khan will be the head coach and manager of the team while Rehan Butt and Danish Kaleem are named coches.

SQUAD: Waqar (Gk), Amjad Ali (Gk) Aleem Bilal, Mubashar Ali, Rizwan Ali, Amjad Ali, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Moin Shakeel, Azfar Yaqoob, Faisal Qadir, Atif Mushtaq, Ali Shan (C), Atiq Arshad, Rana Waheed, Ghazanfar Ali, Shan Irshad, Ali Aziz, Junaid Manzoor

STAND BY: Adeel Latif, Salman Razaq, Rana Suhail, Saran Bin Qamar, Taimoor Malik, Sami Ullah, Ammad ud din, Akmal Hussian