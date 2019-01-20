Share:

SIALKOT - National flag-carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start direct international passenger flights to Europe through Paris-France and Barcelona-Spain from Sialkot International Airport here on Sunday (today).

The PIA has organised a prestigious launching ceremony at Sialkot International Airport here today wherein Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will formally launch the flights to Europe.

Sialkot International Airport’s Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza informed that senior officials of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), leading exporters and leading people from travel industry will attend the prestigious launching ceremony.

Later, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Nadeem Anwar Qureshi disclosed this while presiding over an important meeting of the SIAL’s Board of Directors (BoDs) held here. He said that both PIA and SIAL have already made all necessary arrangements for launching the PIA’s direct international flights to Europe.

The SIAL chairman informed that PIA will start direct international passenger flight from SIAL to Paris-France and Barcelona-Spain and other European countries once a week. He said the number of these flights to European countries would soon be increased.

Nadeem Anwar Qureshi revealed that success of Sialkot International Airport has boosted trust and confidence of the foreign airlines.

He added that after successful flight operation after Saudi Arabia’s private international airline “Saudi Gulf Airline” between Sialkot-Pakistan and Saudi Arabia now the Saudi Arabia’s official airline “Saudi Airlines” would also start direct passenger flights between Sialkot-Pakistan and Saudi Arabia very soon.

He pledged to provide international standard aviation facilities to all passengers at SIAL.

SIAL’s CEO Maj-Gen (r) Muhammad Abid Nazir, Chief Finance Officer Bashir Ahmed, Secretary Muhammad Jahangir Khan and PRO Abdul Shakur Mirza also attended the meeting.

Man caught burning copies of Quran

People caught a man for desecrating the Holy Quran by burning copies of the Quran publically at a local ground in Sialkot city’s congested Nizampura Ban Phaatak-Rangpura locality here on Saturday.

According to local police, some people spotted the accused Ali Raza alias Dana, burning copies of the Holy Quran.

The people caught the accused and tortured him brutally.

Later, the police reached the spot and took the accused into custody.

Police said that accused Ali Raza alias Dana,20, is a worker at a local sports factory in Sialkot and is also in a good mental health.

On the report of a local citizen Muhammad Qadeer, the Rangpura Police have registered a case (No. 25/2019) under section 295-B PPC against accused. Senior police officials said that the further investigation is underway in this regard.