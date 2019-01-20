Share:

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem has said that Rawalpindi is the fourth largest city of Pakistan and it should be included in CPEC Industrial Zones.

Pharmaceutical, poultry, Gems and Jewellery, marble and cement industry is flourishing the Pothohar region.

He expressed these views while talking to the Punjab Chairman on Board of Investment (BOI) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas at a local hotel in Islamabad.

He expressed hope that being member of the business community, Chairman Punjab BOI will address their grievances at top priority and will increase interaction with traders.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, on this occasion, said that the Punjab Government was committed to provide maximum facilities to investors and traders.

Local manufacturers, industrialists and investors will be given equal opportunities and incentives under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He asked private sector to come forward and play its due role for boosting trade and business activities in the region.

He said that government is well aware of the concerns of the business community and I agree there is dire need to involve private sector and interaction level should be increased at all levels. Ease of doing business is the top priority of the government, he further added.

He appreciated the role of RCCI in promoting trade and business activities through exhibitions and exchange of delegations.

RCCI President asked government to give similar incentive package to local manufacturers under CPEC to make business more competitive and in favor of Pakistani traders.