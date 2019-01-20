Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed swift action against the personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department if found guilty by a joint investigation team formed to probe Saturday’s alleged encounter in Sahiwal that left four people dead.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the premier expressed his shock at the incident and said the state will look after the children whose parents were shot dead by the CTD.

“Still shocked at seeing the traumatized children who saw their parents shot before their eyes. Any parent would be shocked as they would think of their own children in such a traumatic situation. These children will now be fully looked after by the state as its responsibility,” he tweeted.

The prime minister, while lauding the CTD for its fight against terrorism, asserted that everyone must be accountable before the law.

“While the CTD has done a great job in fight against terrorism, everyone must be accountable before the law. As soon as JIT report comes, swift action will be taken. The govt's priority is protection of all its citizens,” he wrote.

Earlier, four people – including a husband, wife and their teenage daughter – were killed while their minor son received bullet wounds in an alleged shootout in Sahiwal on Saturday. CTD personnel said they had killed a local commander of militant organisation Daesh and three others in the operation. Eyewitnesses, however, disputed the claim and said the people in the car did not fire at officials, nor were any explosives recovered from the vehicle.