Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday has visited the Railway Hospital in Multan and inaugurated the Nursery ward in the hospital.

According to details, he visited admitted patients and different departments to ensure the availability of all facilities.

While talking to media, Federal Minister has also ordered immediate removal of encroachments from outside Multan railway station.

He asserted that railway was a means of transportation for the underprivileged class, hence their facilitation should not be ignored and they should be interacted in a good manner.