Share:

Rawalpindi - WASA has abolished tube well system in Rawalpindi due to a severe drop in underground water level to an alarming proportion. WASA has started working out a plan to acquire water from Ghazi Brotha, River Neelum-Jhelum and dams to meet water requirement of citizens. As per media reports WASA has informed chief minister and provincial minister for housing and physical planning about this decision.

About 450 tube wells are working under WASA, 400 tube wells under cantonment board and private sector is running over 5000 boring and tube wells in Rawalpindi from where private sector sells water to citizens. Feasibility report is being prepared to supply water from bulk water system, Chahan and Jawa mini dams to Rawalpindi.

Underground water level has fallen 700 feet to 1000 feet in Rawalpindi and as per a report if installation of more tube wells is not stopped and even more than 50 tube wells are installed in Rawalpindi city then the underground water level will further fall by 200 feet to 300 feet. This practice will render 900 tube wells operating in Rawalpindi redundant.

Non installation of more tube wells will also add to saving of WASA as every tube well has to pay electricity bill from Rs 1 lac to Rs 1.50 lac every month.