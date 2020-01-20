An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad has Monday sent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Ahsan Iqbal to jail on judicial remand in the Narowal Sports City (NSC) case.

READ MORE: Pakistan's first polio case for 2020 confirmed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

According to details, the former interior minister was produced before the AC by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The anti-corruption watchdog requested the court to extend Ahsan Iqbal’s physical remand.

The AC said in its remarks that a 28-day physical remand of the PML-N leader is already completed and inquired that whether a 90-day remand is required.

The NAB replied that Ahsan Iqbal was arrested on December 23 and investigations are still ongoing. Statements of witnesses were recorded after his detainment, the anti-graft body said.

The request by the NAB was rejected. 