Share:

There are numerous reasons for the backwardness of Baloch, but the main reasons are: lack of unity and education. Likewise, they are mostly uneducated. According to a report, among 100 men only 20 are educated and females do not have any statistics as they are ignored in education.

Secondly, they are no more united to develop their beautiful country. They do not support rather they have become enemy of one another. The old generation is destroying the new generation with their negative thoughts. They are making them far from education. It is not their mistake, for they do not know how important education is in this era.

If the condition of Baloch remains the same, this nation will never progress. We need to get up from a prolonged sleep now. We need to know the importance of knowledge and unity. Without them we are nothing.

SHAISTA RASHEED,

Turbat.