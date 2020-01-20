Share:

SIALKOT - A local landowner beat up two brothers on Sunday after they had asked him to return the money they as they have given him as loan, police said. “The landowner had hired men to beat up the two men,” said a police officer. “They entered a wheat warehouse where the brothers were and beat them up brutally,” he said. “Ashraf had taken a loan from us,” one of the brothers said. “When we asked him to return the money, he got us beaten up by five men,” he said. The police have registered a case. Further investigations are under way.