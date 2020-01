Share:

MULTAN - At least one person died and two others were injured when roof of a house collapsed here on Sunday, rescue sources said. According to details, roof of a house located in Lohar Colony in Mumtazabad area of Multan, which was being used as site to manufacture jewellery boxes suddenly came down. One labourer Akram died while two sustained injuries. The rescue team pulled out the body and injured from the rubble and shifted them to Nishtar Hospital.