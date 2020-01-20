Share:

BADIN - The office-bearers of Save Badin Action Committee (SBAC) gathered here at the residence of their chief Mir Noor Ahmed Talpur on Sunday to devise their future line of action with respect to the expected threat of water crisis in the coming Kharif season.

Briefing the media following the meeting, the Committee leaders namely Mir Noor Ahmed Talpur, Azizullah Mir Ghulam Rasool Talpur, Aziz Dero, Syed Khuda Dino Shah, Khalil Ahmed Bhurgari, Abdul Ghafoor Chandio and others said that the officials of Sindh Drainage and Irrigation Authority (Sida) were creating hurdles in the formation of committee as was ordered by the double bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) in September last year on their petition against the blockages erected to obstruct the flow of Phuleli Canal.

They told the court had ordered the formation of the committee and submission of a detailed report within next three months, adding that it was height of the injustice that despite the lapse of eight months, the full committee was yet to be formed.

They noted it with deep concern that the Sindh government was yet to form the committee on the SHC orders to divert the water flow to the lands of influential figures in the command area of Sukkur barrage.

They blamed the non-formation of the committee on ‘interference’ by the officials concerned.

They told the media that they had decided to nominate the representatives of World Bank, who had financed the costly project of Rs06 billion, in the contempt petition to be heard in the SHC Hyderabad Bench on January 22.