FAISALABAD - A woman and her five-year-old son were found dead at their house in Faisalabad’s Dijkot on Sunday, police said. Her seven-year-old daughter who was severely wounded has been shifted to a hospital. According to doctors she is in critical condition. “The attacker slit their throats with a knife,” a police officer said. The police suspect the woman’s husband and have arrested him. Further investigations are under way.