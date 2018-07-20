Share:

CHINIOT/SARGODHA - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday claimed that the people of Punjab wanted a third option as both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) were engaged in personal fights.

There was void in the province of Punjab which would be filled by the PPP, which was a mature political party and believed in the politics of serving the people while the other parties were engaged in befooling the masses, he added.

Talking to media persons, he claimed that he was receiving warm welcome in every city of the Punjab, which showed that the people wanted a third option as they were not satisfied with the performance of the PML-N and the PTI. They were fed up with the scuffles of two parties and would vote for the PPP, he added.

Bilawal said the PPP had always strived for the promotion of democracy and strengthening of institutions. After winning the elections, it would make an alliance with those parties which would support its manifesto, he added.

“It is the beginning of my political career and I will continue my struggle to implement the agenda of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto,” he said, adding the PPP, after coming to power, would provide maximum incentives to the farmers, besides ensuring heavy subsidy on various items.

PPP central leader Farhatullah Babar and divisional president Hasan Murtaza were also present on the occasion. Later, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also led a rally, which was participated by a large number of PPP leaders and workers.

Addressing a public gatherings on Khushab Road and University Road, Bilawal Bhutto said people would cast vote for ideology and philosophy of ZAB and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on July 25.

He said implementation of Bhutto’s vision would bring about a revolution in the lives of people. He said, “The philosophy, ideology and thinking of PPP are still alive in hearts of masses especially the poor, labourers and farmers”.

Bilawal Bhutto said, “Our competition is not with politicians rather it is with poverty, illiteracy and unemployment”, adding the PPP had a revolutionary manifesto for the welfare of poor.

He said the PPP had given its manifesto for the next five years, adding many initiatives were taken for the poor, needy and deserving people in past.

Bilawal said for ending poverty and illiteracy, the PPP would issue Kissan Cards for the insurance of their crops, while Food Cards would also be provided to comman man to get subsidized food items from food stores.

“The PPP has always served the people and now I will myself resolve public issues,” he vowed.

Bilawal urged the people to support his party through vote on July 25. “I want to change fate of the country after coming to power,” he said.

“The PPP does politics of ideology and does not believe in negative politics,” he said and added that the PPP was a party of the people which had always resolved problems of masses.