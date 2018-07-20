Share:

rawalpindi - Pakistan Railways (PRs) Rawalpindi Division has earned over 10 million rupees from eight special summer vacation trains. Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Rawalpindi Division, Raza Ali Habib talking to APP informed that the special summer vacation train was launched on June 18, from Rawalpindi to Karachi to facilitate the passengers, especially families.

Hyderabad, Rohri, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Raiwind, Lahore, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Gujrat, Lalamusa and Jhelum were the stops of the train. The special train consisted of A/C business, standard and economy classes of coaches, he said adding every trip of the special summer train carried as many as 700 passengers with an earning amounting to Rs1.3 million. To a question he said, in order to ensure the safety of passengers and visitors, security arrangements have been enhanced at the Rawalpindi Railway Station. Armed police personnel have been deployed at the railway station to keep security situation in check. The security of the railway station has been tightened to ensure the safety of passengers with police in plain clothes that have been assigned the task to check security and keep an eye on suspicious persons.

The deployment of cops was ensured to frisk the passengers entering the station. The entire parking area has been covered using 32 high-definition closed circuit television cameras (CCTV) apart from the installation of floodlights. A special control room has been set up where activities of the visitors are monitored round the clock. Foolproof security of the passengers at all platforms is being ensured through 16 CCTV cameras while walk-through gates have also been installed at the entry points.

Luggage, parcels and other items booked for transportation to other cities of the country are also being checked through scanners installed at the station, he added.