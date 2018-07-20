Share:

LAHORE - Wapda won all the four titles on offer in the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament in Quetta, when its players won all the categories titles in the finals.

Wapda’s Irfan Saeed won the men’s singles final, Mahoor Shahzad women’s singles final, Irfan Saeed and Azeem Sarwar men’s doubles final, Saima Waqas (Wapda) and Ghazala Siddique won the women’s doubles final.

According to Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) spokesman, Irfan demonstrated superb game with a rousing display of agility and all round performance and surprised his ever struggling opponent with his sizzling shots and power packed returns to deep parts of the court. Irfan defeated Murad Ali of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) by 21-18, 21-14.

The ladies singles final was a replica of men's singles as Mahoor Shahzad of Wapda beat Palwasha Bashir of National Bank of Pakistan 21-16, 19-21, 21-12. After winning the first set, Mahoor seemed in a hurry in wrapping up the match and lost the following set. After being even at 1-1, the game turned into a battle and Mahoor bounced back with greater determination to win the set and match.

Irfan Saeed and Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) beat Attique and Raja Hasnain (Wapda) 21-13, 21-23, 21-15 to win the men’s doubles final and also completed the hat-trick of the titles for their department. Wapda's joy was sky-high when its team won the fourth title as Saima Waqas (Wapda) and Ghazala Siddique beat Sara Mohmand (NBP) by 21-14, 21-17 in women's double final.

Secretary Sports Youth and Culture Shahid Saleem graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Badminton Federation for overall development of the game. "This ranking tournament is a step forward to further promote the game in Balochistan. Through this event, the PBF has spread the message of peace, brotherhood and prosperity to bring closer the people of the Pakistan."