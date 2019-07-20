Share:

CHITRAL-A retired soldier from Drosh area of Chitral has thanked Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood for free of cost treatment of his ailing son.

Subedar (Retd) Shahabuddin told local journalists that his son Usman broke his finger after which he took him to Darosh Hospital. He said there were no proper facilities in Darosh Hospital and the condition of broken finger of his son worsened. He said he took his son to District Headquarters Hospital, but there was no orthopaedic surgeon in the hospital.

Shahabuddin said he then went to Peshawar where orthopedic surgeon told him that proper treatment was not provided to his son which may lead to disability.

He said he also held a press conference at Chitral Press Club to convey his problem to concerned authorities. He said Special Branch personnel were also present there, but nothing happened.

He said he then shared his problem with a freelance journalist who arranged press coverage for him. He said he made an appeal to the Army Chief and Corps Commander to arrange treatment for his son.

The retired soldier said soon after publication of the news, he received a phone call from a Major of Pakistan Army who advised him to come to Darosh Cantt along with his son. He said pictures of his son were taken and sent to 11 Corps and he was advised to go to CMH Peshawar. He said the doctors were waiting for him when he arrived at CMH. He said free of cost treatment of his son was initiated and now his son is feeling much better. Shahabuddin said he is very happy with the help of the Pakistan Army, but at the same time.