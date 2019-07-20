Share:

A mild earthquake jolted various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Saturday but so far according to reports no causalities or damage to infrastructure has been reported.

According to geological wing of PMD, tremors measuring 4 on the Richter scale were felt in Peshawar, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Charsadda and surrounding areas.

People of the affected area rushed out of their homes, offices and business centers creating panic within the area. However, no causalities or property damages were reported from anywhere due to the quake.

It is pertinent to mention that KPK lies in an active earthquake zone which is the reason for frequent seismic activity in the region.