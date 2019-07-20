Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-Despite stern measures announced by the PTI government for austerity and financial discipline, the Border Military Police (BMP) DG Khan has spent Rs6.8 million on fuel of five pick-up vehicles including 2 double cabin, 3 single cabin pick-up vehicles and 8 motorbikes in last financial year 2018-19 up to 30 June 2018.

Similarly, Baloch Levy (BL) DG Khan has spent Rs7.6 million on fuel of 9 vehicles including three double cabin pick-ups, four single cabin pick-up, one truck, one coaster and 4 motorbikes, mean both forces have spent 14,533,515 rupees on fuel of 13 vehicles and 12 motorbikes.

BMP DG Khan is operational policing force in tribal area DG Khan while BL DG Khan is reserve force for to give back up and support to BMP DG Khan.

Talking to The Nation, Ghulam Qadir Naib Defadar / In-charge Petrol Supply said concerned SHOs and officers purchased fuel from 7-Star petrol Pump situated on Jampur Road in DG Khan and he has not correct detail of monthly consumption of fuel.

SHOs Rakhi Gauj, Sakhi Sarwar, Bawata, Fazila Katch, Zain and Cement Factory are using each one vehicle while Rasaldar Operation, Rasaldar Headquarter and Commandant/PA are also using one each vehicle for field work and one vehicle is standby in BMP Line DG Khan.

An officer of BMP, seeking anonymity, disclosed that only three vehicles are under the use of SHOs Sakhai Sarwar, Rakhi Gauj and Bawata, three vehicles are under use of officers including commandant two Rasaldar while eight motorbikes are under the use of some blue-eyed officials. SHOs and other officials having motorbikes are not being giving fuel by the department.

He added fake / bogus bills were made to cash the amount from Budget Head Account No. A03807 of BMP and Baluch Levy. Last financial year 2018-19 total 8 million rupees were allotted for POL for BMP DG Khan and 7.7 million rupees were allotted for POL for Baluch Levy DG Khan. Out of these allocated amounts, Rs. 6837376 and Rs. 7696139 have been used for BMP and Baluch Levy respectively for fuel of vehicles.

He added every year it is huge embezzlement of funds of million rupees for purchase of fuel of vehicles. The numbers of vehicles are less in comparison to use of fuel is being consumed.