ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Customs Directorate General of Afghan Transit has seized a huge number of Indian origin consignments mis-declared as ‘White Sugar’, destined to be consumed in Afghanistan.

After confirmation through laboratory tests, the sugar is found to be “unfit for human consumption. So far 4472 Metric Tons in172 Containers out of 258 Containers have been tested by Laboratories and reported as ‘unfit for human consumption’, the rest of the 2236 Metric Tons (86 containers) are under investigation.

The harmful intake of this ‘expired sugar’ emanating foul smell and having turned brownish in colour would have seriously endangered the health of Afghan nationals had it made its way to the markets in Afghanistan. In continuing to play its mandated role in ‘Protection of Society’, Customs at the operational level is further enhancing its enforcement efforts and information network, without compromising on trade facilitation.