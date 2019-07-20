Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s one of the successful coaches of modern era Jamshed Gul has been producing wonders for his adopted country USA, as he helped number of youngsters in USA to become top juniors of America.

Talking to The Nation from USA, Jamshed said: “I never wanted to leave Pakistan, but I had no option left, as I was sacked by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in 2014. I spent two years in wilderness, before I finally decided to accept new challenge in America, where I shifted in 2016.

“I started working at a squash club and in few a months, I managed to earn good name with hard work and dedication. As majority of parents and their kids are fully aware that getting scholarships through squash in top colleges and universities is very easy, they started coming to me and wanted me to coach their kids and transform them into champions,” he added.

He said: “Now I have been working at one of the most reputed Drew University Squash courts, where I have two courts and 10 students. I always prefer to train limited students with proper attention, that’s why I never compromise on quality. I could have 100 or more students, but in that case, I would have only earned money rather than producing top class players.

“I have my student Ayush Manon, who is included in USA team as number one player for the upcoming World Junior Team Championship 2019, to be held in Malaysia this month. He only 18 years old and joined me in 2016. He had potential and he proved it by earning scholarship in Hayward University on squash basis, while I also have Sarita Yogesh, who is presently U13 national champion. She is a brilliant player and if she continues to play squash at senior level with full attention, she is a future world champion.”

Sharing her views to The Nation, Sarita Yogesh said: “I have been training with Ustad Jamshed for last 18 months and since then; I had great improvement in my game. I had such a good time in different championships and I am looking forward to continue playing with the great coach, whom I found very devoted and true professional. I was only 10 when he started coaching me and transformed me in a champion. I am national U-13 champion and keen to win laurels for my country,” she concluded.

Jamshed said he is working on U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19, as junior players have immense potential and they are quick learners, while all kids play squash with a point of view to get admissions in top colleges on squash basis. “The US circuit has very rich round the year events. USA Squash Association has made comprehensive plans for junior and senior players. The country is hosting maximum number of PSA events and junior circuit events are mainly held in USA,” he added.

About future of Pakistan squash, the coach said: “It badly hurts to see Pakistan squash at its lowest ebb in decades. I have never witnessed such worst condition of Pakistan squash. The PSF needs to chalk out comprehensive plan for next 10 years and should to pay heed towards junior players as without working on long-term plans, it can’t produce desired results.”

When asked whether he is ready to accept coaching of Pakistan national team, if offered, Jamshed said: “Pakistan is my motherland, which gave me name and fame across the world. I am ready to serve it but this time, I will work as a consultant for the federation. I will come to Pakistan occasionally and work with players, but I won’t come to Pakistan permanently as I don’t feel I was given respect. My results during three years’ coaching as national coach are good enough to prove my point. Anyways, I want Pakistani players to shine at world stage and I am ready to help the country in the best possible manner,” Jamshed concluded.