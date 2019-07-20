Share:

Prime Minister Special Assitant (PMSA) on information and broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the National Accountability Bureau had to challenge Maryam Nawaz punishment first.

Talking to a private Tv channel talk show, Prime Minister Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government has no role in the closing of transmission of television channels.

The PMSA said that there is no ban on the coverage of Maryam Nawaz adding that her narrative is based on hypocrisy and which has now punctured.

She said that there is a contradiction in Maryam Nawaz statement and action while she said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz plagued with disintegration.

Talking about Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan upcoming visit to the US, she said that Pakistan is facilitating talks between Afghanistan and the USA.

She said that the relations between Pakistan and America will be improved with Prime Minister visit while she informed that PM Imran Khan will leave for the USA on a commercial flight.