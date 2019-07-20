Share:

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that Pakistan Railways is set to launch five new trains soon to ensure the provision of comfortable, safe and speedy means of transportation to the people.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, the minister said that ticketing system will be further improved while the revenue of the Pakistan Railways' freight trains exceeded the set target.

He expressed hope that seven million railways' passengers will be increased by the next month.

He said that a five-member committee has been formed for the development and betterment of the Royal Palm club.

He said that international companies are taking keen interest to invest its capital in fright train department.